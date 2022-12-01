"Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do" - Ben Stokes hints at ODI return as England look to defend their title

England Test captain Ben Stokes hasn't ruled out a return to one-day international cricket, keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup in India next year. The seam-bowling all-rounder reckoned that representing the country in a World Cup would be a magnificent occasion, however, his sole focus now remains the Test series against Pakistan.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July this year, citing an unsustainable schedule. Having made his debut in 2011, Stokes has featured in only 105 ODI games.

Stokes played his last match in the format against South Africa at Chester-le-Street but had an unceremonious ending, departing for five off 11 deliveries.

Speaking ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, England's Test skipper revealed that ECB managing director Robert Key floated the possibility, but he shut it down. However, the Durham all-rounder soon suggested a reconsideration.

As quoted by The Guardian, he said:

"Keysy (Rob Key) pulled me to the side in the UAE and as soon as he said '50-over World Cup' I just walked away. Who knows? At the moment, being out here, my focus is solely on this series against Pakistan.

"But it's one of those things. But who knows how I might feel towards a World Cup at the time. Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do, to represent your country. But at the moment I'm not even thinking about that."

The dashing all-rounder played an integral role in England's recent T20 World Cup win. After starting the tournament out of form, he played crucial knocks in a must-win game against Sri Lanka and against Pakistan in the final to help the team win their second World Cup trophy.

Ben Stokes was the Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final

Ben Stokes was a key member of Eoin Morgan's side. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ben Stokes was also in the thick of things when England lifted their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy at home in 2019. The star all-rounder struck an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's to win a nail-biting game.

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



#SpiritOfCricket | #WeAreEngland "I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life" – Ben Stokes on those fortunate four runs that turned the game. "I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life" – Ben Stokes on those fortunate four runs that turned the game.#SpiritOfCricket | #WeAreEngland https://t.co/b5bAT6p0M6

Having proven his ability in the big games with both bat and ball, white-ball captain Jos Buttler will be thrilled if Stokes decides to reverse his ODI retirement for the World Cup in India next year.

Stokes has amassed 2924 runs, including three centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 38.98. He also has 71 wickets under his belt, with the best figures of 5/61.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes