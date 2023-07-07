"Golf khel bhai" - Yuvraj Singh leaves fans in splits with his reaction to Parthiv Patel's net session

Parthiv Patel was recently spotted sweating it out in the nets as he gears up for his cricketing return. He gave fans a glimpse of his net session by sharing a video on his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 6.

Yuvraj Singh, Parthiv's close friend and former teammate, took advantage of the chance to pull the wicketkeeper-batter's leg. In response to the post, he advised that the former cricketer stick to golf. Yuvraj wrote:

"Golf khel bhai yeh kya kar raha hai (Play Golf, brother. What are you doing?)"

It is worth mentioning that Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from competitive cricket in December 2020. The left-handed batter finished with 1706 runs across formats in international cricket.

The dynamic batter also has a decent record to his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw mustered 2848 runs from 139 matches in the competition.

Parthiv Patel will make his cricketing return with Zim Afro T10 league

Parthiv Patel is among the several retired Indian cricketers who are set to participate in the inaugural season of the Zim Afro T10 League.

The tournament is a sister league of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves, Cape Town Samp Army, Durban Qalandars, and Joburg Buffaloes are the five teams that will battle it out for the coveted trophy in the first-ever edition.

The competition is scheduled to be played from July 20 to July 29. All the matches of the season will take place in Harare.

Apart from Parthiv, the likes of Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, and Sreesanth will also feature in the T10 league. Parthiv will represent Cape Town Samp Army in the Zim Afro T10 League.

Cape Town Samp Army squad for Zim Afro T10 League

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sean Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Hamilton Masakadza, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Zhuwao Cephas, Mohammad Irfan, Stuart Binny, Tadshiwani Marumani, Tinashe Kamunakewe, and Parthiv Patel.

