"Good going Chhote Kohli"- Top 10 Shubman Gill memes after his stunning century in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand in Indore

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill continued his golden run of form in ODI cricket by smashing another century on Tuesday, January 24. His sensational 112-run knock in just 78 balls set a solid platform for India in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

After being put into bat first, Team India openers Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill gave their side a terrific start.

The latter looked in great rhythm right from the onset and hit bowlers all around the park, sending the fielders on a leather hunt. He raced off to a half-century in just 33 balls in the 12th over with a sumptuous drive through the covers for a boundary.

The 23-year-old continued to bat in a higher gear and reached his fourth ODI century in just 72 balls. It was his third hundred in the last four innings. Gill perished soon after reaching the milestone while trying to continue the onslaught.

Team India managed to reach 385/9 in 50 overs at the end.

Indian cricket fans were in awe after noticing such high levels of consistency from young Gill over the recent past. They hailed him through fascinating memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma"- Ramiz Raja on Indian youngster

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja heaped praise on Indian batter Shubman Gill for his consistent batting performances and compared him to Rohit Sharma. He supported his opinion by pointing out Gill's flamboyance and the extra time he seemed to have for hitting the shots like the Indian captain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja said:

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots.”

