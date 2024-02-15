"Good knock until 99 runs only" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's century in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat for India against England on Day 1 of the third Test of the series in Rajkot. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 110 runs off 212 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. It was Jadeja’s fourth ton in Test cricket.

The 35-year-old came in after the hosts were reduced to 33-3 and shared a 204-run partnership with India skipper Rohit Sharma. He then added a 77-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan for the fifth wicket to put India in the driving seat.

During his knock, Jadeja completed 3,000 runs (101 innings) in Test cricket. He had earlier smashed 87 against England in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliant knock. One user gave a sarcastic comment since Jadeja was involved in Sarfaraz’s runout when the former was on 99*:

"Good knock until 99 runs only."

Here are some more reactions:

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma’s tons help India dominate England on Day 1

Centuries from India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India dominate England on Day 1. That came after Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first.

Other than Jadeja, Rohit smashed 131 runs off 196 deliveries, in an innings laced with three sixes and 14 boundaries. Sarfaraz also looked brilliant for his 62 off 66, smashing one six and nine boundaries.

At stumps on Day 1, India were 326/5 after 86 overs, with Jadeja (110 off 212) and Kuldeep Yadav (1 off 10) at the crease. Yadav was sent as a night watchman ahead of debutant Dhruv Jurel.

Mark Wood starred with the ball for England, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (run-a-ball 10), Shubman Gill (nine-ball duck) and Rohit. Meanwhile, Tom Hartley dismissed Rajat Patidar (5 off 15).

The five-match Test series is currently tied 1-1. England won the opening game by 28 runs, thanks to Ollie Pope (196) and Tom Hartley (7-fer). India bounced back in the second Test, registering a 106-run win. Yashasvi Jaiswal (209), Shubman Gill (104), and Jasprit Bumrah (nine wickets) were the heroes of the match.

