"It's good that the match ended so soon"- Dinesh Karthik believes Cape Town pitch could have caused injuries to batters from both teams

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik felt that batting would have gotten even more difficult on the Cape Town pitch that witnessed the shortest Test match ever in cricket history to produce a result.

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in a game that lasted just 642 balls. There has been severe scrutiny on the nature of the pitch. Karthik believes that had the Test lasted longer, cracks could have opened up even more and the batters would have run the risk of getting injured due to bad bounce.

Here's what Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz about the pitch after India's win:

"The batting could have got really difficult had more cracks opened up with time. It would have been difficult in a way that could have led to batters getting body blows. So in a way, it's good that the match ended so soon with no one getting injured."

Dinesh Karthik hails Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational performance

Dinesh Karthik also opined that Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul turned the momentum back in India's favor. After the Proteas picked up six wickets for no runs and wrapped up the Indian innings, the hosts had a spring in their stride.

However, Bumrah's five wickets on day two ensured that the visitors weren't chasing a massive target. On this, Karthik stated:

"We needed seven wickets and the Test could have gone either way. But he comes and picks five wickets and shows that he is a man on a mission. Some of the greatest bowlers in the world would be envious of that average. I can promise you he is one of the toughest bowlers that the batters must have ever faced."

With comprehensive wins apiece in the two Tests for the teams, the series probably deserved a third Test and a fitting finale to the ebbs and flows.

