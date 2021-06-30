Good news for fans as Ashes tickets set to be sold at full venue capacity

In what comes as good news for Australian and English cricket fans, the Ashes will see a full capacity crowd this summer.

According to a cricket.com.au report, officials are looking at the possibility of crowd numbers with tickets set to be sold to “100 percent of venue capacity at almost all grounds” despite the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The site said tickets for all men’s and women’s international games will go on sale to the public after Australian cricket family members were given pre-sale access tickets on Wednesday (June 30).

Barring the MCG, which hosts the Boxing Day Test, which has an initial capacity of 85%, the rest of the venues will be sold to 100%.

However, the final capacity will be determined by public health advice after assessing the situation. Should there be a slash in capacity, the tickets will be fully refunded.

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are currently under lockdown due to the recent spike in cases of community transmission. The Ashes is slated to start December 8.

Cricket Australia optimistic about full capacity as Ashes looms

According to the site, all public tickets will be available for purchase from 2pm AEST (9:30 am IST) on Monday, July 5. Adult tickets to men's internationals start at $30 each, plus a maximum $7.45 transaction fee. All women's match tickets are under $30 each, plus transaction fees.

"We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure that events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

He also shed light on the refunds if capacities were reduced due to government restrictions. He also extended his welcome to the Barmy Army for the Ashes.

"Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all things related to international travel and will advise our friends in England on our position closer to the time.

He added:

"Hopefully people will be able to make the trip but if they can't, then I know they'll be following very closely from England and from around the cricket world."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava