"Good news for Harry Brook, there's no smog here" - Ravi Shastri trolls England vice-captain on commentary for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

England's vice-captain Harry Brook bizarrely blamed 'smog' in Kolkata for his team's poor performance against the Indian spinners at Eden Gardens on January 22. The second T20I of the India vs England series is currently underway in Chennai and commentator Ravi Shastri took a jibe at the England vice-captain for his comments on the contest in Kolkata.

Shastri is known for his witty comments while on the mic. The former Indian head coach added another zinger to his long list of one-liners as he started the Chennai T20I coverage by saying:

"Good news for Harry Brook, there's no smog here."

Users on X quickly caught Shastri's comments and laughed about it on the social media platform. It will be interesting to see how Brook reacts to Ravi Shastri's comments if he hears them.

Even former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took a shot at Brook on X without mentioning his name:

"Another spinner in Washington Sundar tonight. That makes 4 in the XI. Hopefully there’s no smog in Chennai," Chopra tweeted before the match started.

Can Harry Brook and Co. tackle the Indian spinners in Chennai?

The England batters had a hard time dealing with the Indian spinners during the first T20I played at the Eden Gardens. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took a three-wicket haul while vice-captain Axar Patel bagged two wickets with his left-arm spin for India.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could not take any wickets in Kolkata but he will be hungry for wickets in the Chennai T20I. To make things even more challenging for England, the Indian team has added off-spinner Washington Sundar to the match squad as well. Sundar has replaced pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Chennai. You can follow the live scorecard here.

