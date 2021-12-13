"Good trick from Rohit Sharma" - Fans troll after Rohit misses the South Africa Test series citing a hamstring injury

Indian Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma will miss the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. He picked up the injury while practicing in Mumbai ahead of the Indian team's departure to the rainbow nation. Rohit Sharma will now be out of action for three weeks to recuperate from his injury.
Saurashtra batter Priyank Panchal has been named Rohit Sharma's replacement in the Test squad. Currently, there is also a cloud of uncertainty over his participation in the ODI series against South Africa, which is also his maiden series as a full-time white-ball cricket skipper.
The veteran opener played a starring role in India's successful tour of England earlier this year as he led the batting charts for Team India across four Test matches. Rohit Sharma formed a lethal opening partnership with KL Rahul and provided fruitful starts for India by negating the new ball threat successfully against a potent attack comprising James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Chris Woakes in testing English conditions.
Missing out on an in-form and experienced player like Rohit Sharma will be a huge blow for Virat Kohli-led side in the upcoming series. Most of the fans resonated with the same thought and were disappointed to see Rohit Sharma miss out. However, some fans suspected Rohit had always found ways to get injured before SENA tours and trolled him for the same.
Here are some of the reactions to the development:
Schedule for Team India's tour of South Africa
India will kick off their South Africa tour with a Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The visitors will then travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town to play the next two Tests.
The itinerary for the three-match Test series is as follows:
First Test - 26 Dec to 30 Dec | Venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion
Second Test - 3 Jan to 7 Jan | Venue - Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
Third Test - 11 Jan to 15 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town
The schedule for the three-match ODI series is as follows:
First ODI - 19 Jan | Venue - Paarl
Second ODI - 21 Jan | Venue - Paarl
Third ODI - 23 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town
