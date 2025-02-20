Google wishes Team India luck for 2025 Champions Trophy with iconic Karan Johar movie reference [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:02 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Team India in action during their 2025 Champions Trophy opening clash against Bangladesh - Source: Getty

Google India has wished the Indian cricket team luck for the 2025 Champions Trophy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google India shared a picture with some Bollywood flair featuring Karan Johar's iconic movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum'.

Ad

The picture is of veteran actor Jaya Bachchan in a still from the movie. In the picture, the search bar reads 'India Champions Trophy wins', with the search result stating that the Men In Blue have the most final appearances in the history of the tournament with two wins as well (2013 and 2002).

"Wishing the best for Team India. Keh diya na, bas keh diya 😌💙 Picture Credits: @DharmaMovies," the post is captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The text above Jaya Bachchan also reads 'Me waiting again, 12 years later'. This is a reference to India's Champions Trophy win in 2013 and the fans waiting for them to win the tournament again after 12 years in the 2025 edition.

The MS Dhoni-led India defeated England in a low-scoring thriller in the final of the 2013 edition in England to win the title. They came close to defending the title in 2017 but lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Ad
Ad

India play Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener

India have begun their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with their first game against Bangladesh underway on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of writing, the Indian team has already made early inroads with the ball, picking up two wickets inside the first two overs.

Ad

India and Bangladesh are placed alongside Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will next play Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, followed by New Zealand on March 2.

Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa are the other four teams in the tournament, who are placed in Group B. India have not traveled to Pakistan and will play all their games in Dubai. A total of 15 matches will be played in the tournament, which returned after the last edition was held in 2017.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी