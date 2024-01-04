Sanjay Manjrekar blamed the new-age batting for the collapses on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

On a seam-dominated day where 23 wickets fell, India finished on top, with South Africa struggling at 62/3 in their second essay. Earlier, the hosts were bundled out for their lowest Test score since readmission of 55, thanks to a sensational spell of 6/15 by Mohammed Siraj.

In reply, the Indians got themselves into a comfortable position of 153/4. But, they lost their final six wickets without adding another run to lead by only 98.

Speaking to Star Sports at stumps on the opening day, Manjrekar felt the pitch and the new-age batting techniques played a part in the alarming collapses by both teams.

"I think it's got a lot to do with the pitch. It's got a bit to do with the new-age batting that's maybe not focusing on defence as much, understandably because Test cricket has been the third format when it comes to priority. So if there's a bit of life in the pitch, then these things happen. It was almost like the bowlers were wearing a cape in Cape Town," said Manjrekar.

Only two South African batters reached double figures in their first innings, while India were no better, with just three players avoiding a single-digit score.

India were also bowled out for 245 and 131 in their innings and 32-run first Test defeat in Centurion.

"You would think that all four bowlers were at the top of the game" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The trio starred for their respective sides on a roller-coaster opening day.

Sanjay Manjrekar was also baffled that only one or two bowlers from each side bowled well despite the string of low scores on the opening day of the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj was the star for India in their first bowling innings, picking up six wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two each. Meanwhile, the Proteas had Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger pick up three wickets each despite only the former showcasing consistency throughout the innings.

"One of the interesting things is, 55 all out for South Africa but when you look at the bowling attack, Siraj bowled superbly and Mukesh Kumar supported him. So, two bowlers hit their straps. Even for South Africa, Rabada was good. When you see scores like this with collapses on both sides, you would think that all four bowlers were at the top of the game," said Manjrekar.

With the game headed towards a two-day finish, Team India will look to leave the South African soil with a 1-1 drawn series.

The 23 wickets on Day 1 was the joint-fifth most in a day and the second most in an opening day of a Test match.

