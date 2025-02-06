"Got humiliated in T20I series, now Rohit Sharma will pay for it"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of ODI series between India and England 2025

Team India and England are all set to square off in a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the series opener on Thursday ( February 5).

Men in Blue have not played much ODI cricket recently, as they only played three matches in Sri Lanka against the hosts in 2024. Things did not pan out well for the Rohit Sharma-led side on the tour, as they lost the series by a 0-2 margin after one match ended in a tie.

The Indian team will be eager to return to winning ways in the upcoming series against England. They will look to gain some momentum going into the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 19.

Fans are awaiting the series to witness senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami in action for India in the ODI format after a while. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Got humiliated in T20I series, Now Rohit Sharma will pay for it in ODI series."

Here is a collection of the best memes ahead of the series opener:

"We want to find ways to put pressure on the opposition with the bat"- England captain Jos Buttler ahead of 1st ODI vs India 2025

England captain Jos Buttler recently highlighted the need to exert more pressure with the bat to achieve success. At a press conference on the eve of the opening match of the ODI series against India, he said (via India Today):

"We want to find ways to put pressure on the opposition with the bat. You've got to take wickets, I think, and it's crucial you see how, if you let guys bat for a period of time, they can go on to hurt you. So, we'll be desperate to try and find ways of taking wickets.

"It's always about execution, really. Whether you want to be aggressive, conservative, or measured, you've still got to go out there, execute it, and play it well."

On the importance of playing an aggressive brand of cricket in ODIs, Buttler added:

"If I look back at that World Cup, the two teams in the final were playing a really positive and aggressive brand of cricket. You think of the way Travis Head took that final on with the bat, so you see it can be successful. Obviously, Rohit takes a lot of credit for the way he's come out and played himself as a captain and pushed India more towards that style of cricket, so absolutely, we want to be exactly the same."

Do you think England will beat the hosts in the upcoming three-match ODI series? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

