"Got a tattoo of an anchor there" - Team India star makes hilarious revelation ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 series 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 15, 2025 22:53 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest run-scorer of recently concluded IND vs WI 2025 Test series. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal recently shared the reason behind getting an 'anchor' tattooed on his ankle. The southpaw joked that he did that because he was facing some issues with his ankle.

The 23-year-old suggested that he initially thought that getting a tattoo of an anchor on that ankle would help him fix the problem. Speaking about the reason behind the particular tattoo, Jaiswal said during an interview with MensXP (at 42:00):

"I had a slight issue in my left ankle recently. So, I got a tattoo of an anchor there, thinking that it would be fine if I put an anchor there. I thought that if I get an anchor tattoo, my ankle would become stable."
Meanwhile, Jaiswal was part of India's Test squad for the recently concluded two-match home series against West Indies. He was the highest run-scorer of the series, amassing 219 runs across three innings.

The left-handed batter played a brilliant 175-run knock before being run out in the first innings of the second Test. India completed a 2-0 whitewash over the visitors.

"A lot of eggs and avocados" - Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on his diet as an Indian cricketer

During the same interview, Yashasvi Jaiswal also gave an insight into his diet. He disclosed that he prefers a healthy diet which has a lot of protein and good fats.

The talented youngster said (at 34:44):

"It's high protein and carbs. Good fat and good carbs. A lot of eggs and avocados for breakfast, olive oil, and a lot of chia seeds. Then a lot of hydration, which is very important."

Jaiswal mentioned how he used to consume cold drinks with most of his meals. He stated that he now avoids those beverages and has replaced them with a glass of sparkling water with lemon.

"I used to like cold drinks a lot. I used to have a cold drink with every meal. But then I realized that it wasn't good for my health, so I replaced it with fresh lemon and sparkling water," he added (at 35:41).

Jaiswal is part of India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The first game will be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
