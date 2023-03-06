"Grace Harris has pumped life into WPL"- Fans erupt as Grace Harris plays a blinder to pull off stunning chase against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Grace Harris proved her status as one of the best finishers in the world by snatching a narrow win for the UP Warriorz (UPW) in a WPL 2023 game on Sunday. Her brilliant knock came against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the third match of the tournament and took her team to a three-wicket win with one ball to spare.

UPW lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase and with 63 runs needed off the last four overs, it seemed like GG would get their first win of the season. However, Harris had other ideas as her incredible partnership with Sophie Ecclestone ensured that the Warriorz sealed a thrilling win.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Grace Harris pull off a steep chase with some incredible stroke-making and utmost self-confidence. Here are some of the reactions:

Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone added 70 runs in just 25 balls

Grace Harris walked out to bat when UPW needed 84 runs to win off 8 overs. They lost a couple of wickets further and the equation became steeper. Sophie Ecclestone did prove to be an ideal support for Harris, but with 53 runs needed off 18 balls, it seemed like the game was over.

However, Harris and Ecclestone smashed 20 runs off Kim Garth's final over. Another 13 runs in the next over meant that they needed 19 from the final six deliveries. Harris still kept on believing and pumped a six and a couple of boundaries to effectively break the back of the chase.

Her winning hit and her dance with Ecclestone in the middle have started to trend online. Harris truly showed why she is rated so highly.

Gujarat Giants XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

