Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher need to vacate their positions in order to bring peace: Former CSA president Ray Mali 

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Ray Mali has not minced his words and let his feelings flow through unfiltered while questioning Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith on their positions with the organization.

Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher have been under the scanner since the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings got underway.

The hearings have caused a lot of embarrassment for the current coach of the Proteas, Mark Boucher. The 44-year-old has apologized after former South African teammate Paul Adams named Boucher as one of the players who at one point used to call him 'brown sh**'.

Even before Adams’ testimony at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings, a number of former administrators had already called for Smith and Mark Boucher’s appointments to be reviewed.

Former CSA interim board members Omphile Ramela and Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and former CEO Thabang Moroe were all critical of the duo.

“In order for there to be peace, it is required for those two men in Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher to vacate their positions. There is little clarity in how they were appointed to their positions. Even though I’m a bit far from the action, it becomes clear that how they were appointed is questionable," said Ray Mali.

“The damage has been done, and it won’t help one bit if they remain in their positions. They need to be negotiated with and step back for a new beginning. They shouldn’t be dismissed callously but our cricket won’t come right while they’re still in charge," added Ray Mali.

Ray Mali recalled that Mark Boucher was never the most respectable person. He also spoke about an incident regarding former Proteas pacer Makhaya Ntini. Mali said:

"Mark wasn’t the most respectful person. I never had anything against him, nor did I meddle in playing affairs when I was president, but I do remember him as an individual who wasn’t very approachable. When I was told that Makhaya wasn’t catching the team bus, I was told it was for exercise purposes."

Mark Boucher issues an apology

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has admitted to taking part in singing songs containing offensive terms, specifically directed at former teammate Paul Adams during his playing days.

Boucher apologized for the same in a statement he has issued recently. He wrote in his affidavit:

"I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me. We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA, during the period in question, should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester, as they clearly have."

The Proteas are set to embark on a tour to Sri Lanka with a dark cloud of SJN revelations hanging over them. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has said that conversations have been had between Boucher and the squad, which has made the team more comfortable regarding the issue.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar