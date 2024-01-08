Grant Bradburn resigns as Pakistan's high-performance coach ahead of New Zealand T20Is

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn, who also served as Pakistan's high-performance coach, has resigned from the position ahead of the visitors' T20I assignment in New Zealand.

While the high-performance coaching role was the latest one for Bradburn, he was in a couple of other roles as well with the team over the past five years. He took to X on Monday to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the opportunity and also the players and the rest of the coaching staff for co-operating with him.

Here's what he wrote on X:

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what's been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff. Wishing the teams, staff and everyone at Pakistan Cricket continued success and growth."

Expand Tweet

Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach for New Zealand T20Is

After the underperformance of the team in the 2023 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to make landmark changes in their setup, bringing recently retired cricketers like Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez as the chief selector and the director of cricket, respectively.

They have also appointed another former Pakistan player Yasir Arafat in the high-performance coaching role, one that was of Bradburn. This confusion in roles might have made it difficult for the coach to continue.

The visitors were good in patches in the Test series against Australia. However, they couldn't avoid a 3-0 whitewash against Pat Cummins and co. Hafeez believes his team played good cricket and that's something Pakistan would like to build on.

They will now play three T20Is against the Kiwis from January 12-21, where the team will be led by fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi. The newly appointed T20I captain was rested from the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App