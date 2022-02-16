"Great opportunity to inspire millions of girls" - Pakistan Women captain on World Cup opener against India Women

Arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women are set to clash in their first match of the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand next month. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said she hopes the match will inspire young girls in both countries.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Maroof said:

“This match is a great opportunity to inspire millions of girls in Pakistan and India to take up this sport as a profession. It is the biggest rivalry, and attracts innumerable eyeballs."

She went on to add:

"I hope girls in the two countries will watch this match and will be inspired to take up the game."

Speaking about the rivalry, she said that the match is always a good opportunity for players to make their mark, but to win, a team has to do the basics right.

"Pakistan vs India is indeed a great stage for any player to establish her credentials, but at the end of the day, it is a cricket match that has to be won by executing the basics right and keeping thing simple," she said.

India Women are "a good unit", they have some very good youngsters - Bismah Maroof

Bismah Mahroof praised India Women and lauded the young talent they have at their disposal.

"The Indian team is a good unit and has done well recently. They also have had some very good youngsters coming in of late," she said.

Speaking about Pakistan Women's ambitions in the World Cup, she said that they are aiming to make it to the semi-finals for the first time ever.

"Our aim is to make it to the semi-finals, something which we have never done before. I strongly believe that this side has all the ingredients to achieve that," Maroof said.

The World Cup match between Pakistan Women and India Women will be played on March 6 at Tauranga.

