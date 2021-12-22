"Great win" - Cricket fraternity hails India men's hockey team as they beat Pakistan to win bronze in Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian men's hockey team came back from behind to beat Pakistan in a thrilling encounter to seal the bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Several cricket stars joined the nation in congratulating the team on a fantastic performance in the third-fourth place playoff match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

"Congratulations #TeamIndia on securing the Bronze Medal at Asian Hockey Championship! #INDvPAK is always a high-intensity game no matter which sport. Great win!"

Former batter VVS Laxman, who is currently heading the National Cricket Academy, wrote:

"Great to see the way India came from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to settle for a bronze in Asian Champions Trophy. Congratulations."

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik came up with a cheeky tweet. Sharing a video of the team celebrating after sealing victory, he wrote:

"The perfect rivalry doesn't exi... Well played boys."

India settle for bronze after defeat to Japan in semi-finals

India and Pakistan were joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy, but were beaten by Japan and South Korea respectively.

India, who beat Pakistan 3-1 in the round robin stage, started well with Harmanpreet Singh scoring in the fifth minute.

However, Pakistan came back strong and took the lead with goals from Arfraz (11') and Abdul Rana (33').

But, India were not done yet.

Sumit scored just before the whistle for the third quarter went off and then Varun Kumar made it 3-2 in the 53rd minute.

Akashdeep scored a stunning outfield goal in the 57th minute to make it 4-2, but Pakistan pulled one back almost immediately.

India, however, managed to hold on to their lead and secured the bronze medal.

India were knocked out in the semi-finals, going down 3-5 to Japan. Pakistan, meanwhile, were beaten 6-5 by South Korea.

South Korea went on to win the Champions Trophy, beating Japan 4-2 on penalties in the final, after the match finished 3-3.

South Korea came back from being 1-3 down to level the scores before edging Japan on penalties.

