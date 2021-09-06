"Greatest team under greatest captain" - Twitter heaps praise on Virat Kohli and Team India as they go 2-1 up in the series

Team India notched up their first Test victory at The Oval in 50 long years and took the lead in the series against England. They are currently 2-1 up with one Test match left.

India suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley. However, they made a rousing comeback in the fourth Test and clinched an emphatic win by 157 runs on the fifth day.

Skipper Virat Kohli led the team with aplomb on the final day and was proactive with his decisions regarding bowling changes. The bowlers were rightly the protagonists of this victory as they produced a stellar performance on a good batting track and helped India get over the line.

Jasprit Bumrah's explosive spell at the start of the second session gave India an opening after England's top order showed resilience and grit throughout the first session.

Following his spell, other Indian bowlers also chipped in with wickets at regular intervals to derail England's innings.

Indian cricket fans were elated by the victory and took to Twitter to voice their applause. They heaped praise on Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, and other Indian players for putting in a combined team effort.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on … India are better when it really matters … #Fact #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

India lost at Adelaide, came back and won the next Test.

India lost at Chennai, came back and won the next Test.

India lost at Leeds, came back and won the next Test.



Greatest team under greatest captain @imVkohli #viratkholi #INDvENG — Ecko (@ec__hoo) September 6, 2021

History created..!! After 50 years we won at #oval .what a grit,determination n courage shown by each n everyone...🇮🇳#INDvENG https://t.co/Ne4mlGyQmA — Shivang Patel 🇮🇳 (@Shivang_1997) September 6, 2021

Hari Baji Ko jeet me convert karna is new india se sikhe 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DdD9NaYw7T — Abhishek.singh Kshatriya 🏹 (@Visheksingh171) September 6, 2021

My Daily "I Believe in Lord Shardul Supermacy" Tweet !! 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2hsd1KgPO3 — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) September 6, 2021

Any Guesses what @imVkohli have told in huddle after lunch.

I feel he must have told "Remaining 63 over England should feel like hell........."#INDvENG #Ovaltest pic.twitter.com/N3AJaAIUG4 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 6, 2021

#INDvENG #ENGvIND

Scoring important runs. Taking the most important wickets. Lord Shardul Thakur is doing everything he can for the team India.#LordShardul ❤👑 pic.twitter.com/S7LejcR0GZ — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) September 6, 2021

Both Rahane and Ronaldo will make a comeback at the Old Trafford. #INDvENG #IndvsEng — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) September 6, 2021

If India Wins



Some intellectuals ~ Whole credit to Team players 🙂



If India Lost



~ Change the captaincy 🙃 WTF? #INDvENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/0qBzmRT91K — Vɪʀᴀᴛ Kᴏʜʟɪ Fᴀɴ™ (@Viratis_mylife) September 6, 2021

I think Shardul Thakur's two fifties deflated the opposition across both innings: Virat Kohli

At the post-match conference at The Oval, Virat Kohli reserved special praise for Shardul Thakur.

The Indian skipper opined that Shardul's twin fifties in the Test deflated the opposition. On Shardul Thakur's performance in The Oval Test, Virat Kohli said:

"Rohit's innings was fantastic. But what Shardul Thakur has done in this game really stands out. I think his two fifties deflated the opposition across both innings. I think he batted well in both innings. "

Both teams will now travel to Manchester for the fifth and series-deciding encounter. The last Test of the series commences on September 10.

