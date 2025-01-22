England captain Jos Buttler looked terrific with the bat in the first T20I against India as he notched up a half-century when just two of his teammates could get to double digits. The two sides squared off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Buttler had to walk on in the very first over after Arshdeep Singh dismissed opener Phil Salt on the third delivery of the first innings. But the English skipper did not let the pressure mount on him, even as wickets kept falling on the other end.

Fans were thrilled to see him in such great form, especially ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) and lavished praise on the English batter.

One fan wrote:

"Jos Buttler is the greatest white ball cricketer for me. Man does absolutely crazy things."

“WELL PLAYED, SKIPPER JOS BUTTLER! 🫡 England captain Jos Buttler played an brilliant innings of 68 off 44 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes. Jos Buttler has been a lone warrior for England, led his team from the front without any support from others! 👏,” wrote a fan.

“One Man Show from #England Captain Jos Buttler 💥👏68(44) - 154.55 Strike Rate,” commented another.

“Jos Buttler showed what Indian top order is lacking. A player has to play under pressure without lossing the legacy. Brilliant Jos,” a fan wrote.

Some fans were critical of Pandya’s bowling, who got hit for several boundaries off Buttler.

“Opposition 6 down under 100. All bowlers going under 7 RPO. But brother Hardik Pandya leaking runs at 10+ per over!” opined a fan.

“And what pathetic bowling by Hardik Pandya - will he ever learn?” commented another.

Jos Buttler finishes as the top scorer for England in the first T20I

Buttler got the game going from the first delivery he faced, and hit Hardik Pandya for a couple of fours in the second over of the game. The runs kept flowing in as Pandya, who returned to bowl his second over of the spell, was hit for four fours by Buttler. The Indian all-rounder ended up conceding 18 runs in the fourth over.

Buttler failed to get support from the other end as the Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. But the Englishman kept going and handled the pressure brilliantly. While it took him time to get to his half-century and was stranded in the 40s for a long, he gained momentum back after hitting the fifty.

Jos Buttler’s wicket left England reeling at 109/8, and while seven other batters together contributed just 41 runs, the visiting skipper led the scoring charts for his side, scoring 68 of those 109 runs before being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy.

Eventually, England finished at 132 all out.

