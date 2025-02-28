Groundstaff member slips badly and falls while trying to clear water after rain interruption in AFG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]  

A ground staff member unfortunately slipped badly and fell down during the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Australia and Afghanistan on Friday (February 28) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It happened during the second innings when rain halted the game and created a lot of water puddles on the field.

The ground staff tried their best to clear them to pave the way for resumption. While doing so, one of the staff unfortunately slipped and lost his balance to fall down on the ground. An X (formerly Twitter) user gave the fans a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

2025 Champions Trophy clash between Australia and Afghanistan ended without a result

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the contest. Opener Sediqullah Atal (85) played a brilliant knock and waged a lone battle in the first half of the innings while his side kept losing wickets at the other end.

After his departure in the 32nd over, Azmatullah Omarzai (67) took the onus on himself and hit a magnificent half-century to help his side reach 273 in 50 overs. Ben Dwarshuis (3/47), Spencer Johnson (2/49), and Adam Zampa (2/48) performed well for Australia with the ball.

Thereafter, Australia reached 109/1 in 12.5 overs before rain stopped the contest in the second innings. After some time, the match officials called off the game due to wet outfield conditions. The game ended without a result, as both teams shared a point each.

Australia qualified for the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy as they have confirmed a top-two finish in the Group B points table. Reflecting on the win after the game, Aussie captain Steve Smith said:

"That is what we were after at the start of the tournament — finishing in the top two — and we seem to be on track. I though the guys did a really good job to restrict them to 273. The first objective was getting to the semis. We are there. And we know finals are a different beast altogether."

South Africa will face England in the next match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1.

