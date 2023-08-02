GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 18 of Global T20 Canada?

Surrey Jaguars defeated Brampton Wolves by six wickets in the 18th match of the Global T20 Canada on Tuesday.

Batting first, Brampton Wolves struggled against the Surrey Jaguars. While the top-order had started, none could convert them to a big score. Colin de Grandhomme topped the runs chart for Brampton Wolves with a run-a-ball 34. He helped the team reach 128 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

In return, the Jaguars lost Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Haris, and Pargat Singh early. From 21/3, the experienced duo of Litton Das and Ifthikar Ahmed took the team home with an impressive fight in the end.

Mark Chapman (BRW)

Mark Chapman began the innings well with a boundary but could not get going as he departed for a run-a-ball 14.

Hussain Talat (BRW)

Hussain Talat had a forgettable outing against Surrey Jaguars today. He managed only 1(4) while batting in the middle order. Talat also bowled three overs, giving away 28 runs and failing to pick up a wicket.

Colin de Grandhomme (BRW)

Colin de Grandhomme was the top-scorer for Brampton Wolves in this contest. He notched up 34 runs from 34 balls with three fours to his name.

Chris Green (BRW)

Chris Green was the most economical bowler in today's game. He bowled four overs and ended with 22/1. Chris Green removed Mohammad Haris early in this contest.

Logan van Beek (BRW)

Logan van Beek returned expensive in today's game. The pacer grabbed one wicket while giving away 8.52 runs per over.

Tim Southee (BRW)

Tim Southee opened the bowling for the Wolves and ended with figures of 29/1 from his four overs. He dismissed Jatinder Singh for just five runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ)

Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten in the Jaguars' successful chase today. He scored 38* off 41 and also grabbed a wicket in his only over.

Mohammad Haris (SJ)

Mohammad Haris had a forgettable day with the bat today. He opened the innings for the Jaguars and managed only nine runs from 12 deliveries.

Litton Das (SJ)

Litton Das was the star with the bat for the Jaguars. The Bangladesh keeper notched up 59 runs from 45 deliveries with three fours and as many sixes while batting at number three.