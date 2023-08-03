GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 20 of Global T20 Canada?

Surrey Jaguars defeated Mississauga Panthers by eight wickets in Match 20 of the GT20 Canada at Brampton on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Panthers were knocked out for just 56 runs. Sandeep Lamichhane led the bowling attack for the Jaguars with figures of 3/6 in four overs. He was accompanied by Iftikhar Ahmed and Matthew Forde, who had two wickets each.

In return, the Jaguars lost Jatinder Singh early, but it did not impact the momentum of the team as they got there with ease in nine overs. Mohammad Haris remained unbeaten on 37* off 23 balls.

Shoaib Malik (MP)

Shoaib Malik could not impact the scorecard today. The Panthers captain made just five runs while batting at number four.

Azam Khan (MP)

Azam Khan took eight deliveries for his two runs. He was the first wicket to fall to Sandeep Lamichchane today.

James Neesham (MP)

James Neesham remained unbeaten at 9 (20). Batting at six, the Kiwi all-rounder kept losing his partners on the other side and was left stranded in the end.

Usman Qadir (MP)

Usman got out for a diamond duck today. However, with the ball, he dismissed Jatinder Singh early in the innings and ended with 1/21 from his four overs.

Sandeep Lamichhane (SJ)

Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer in today's match and was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive performance. The Nepal spinner grabbed three wickets while giving away just six runs from his four overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ)

Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed two wickets, and gave away 13 runs and also bowled a maiden over. The Jaguars skipper scored an unbeaten 8(9) as well.

Mohammad Haris (SJ)

Mohammad Haris top-scored for Surrey Jaguars while opening the batting for the team. He notched up an unbeaten 37 from 23 deliveries with six fours and a six.

Litton Das (SJ)

Litton Das managed to score only 10 runs from 13 deliveries today. He smashed two boundaries before getting out to Pervez.