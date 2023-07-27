GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Mississauga Panthers vs Toronto Nationals, Match 10 of Global T20 Canada?

Toronto Nationals (TOR) defeated Mississauga Panthers (MP) by six wickets in the 10th match of the Global T20 Canada. The Panthers were reduced to 28 for four early in the innings. Shoaib Malik, James Neesham, and Tom Cooper added cameos to help the team reach 115. Saad Bin Zafar was the pick of the bowler with three wickets.

In return, Colin Munro smashed a half-century to help his team cross the target within 14 overs. Munro notched up a 31-ball 67 to guide the team to a six-wicket win.

On that note, let's take a look at how the international players fared in this match:

Chris Gayle (MP)

Chris Gayle could not get going against the Toronto Nationals. He got out to Faheem Ashraf for a nine-ball four while opening the innings.

Azam Khan (MP)

Coming in at four, Azam Khan smashed two fours before getting out to Faheem Ashraf. He made eight runs from four deliveries.

Shoaib Malik (MP)

Shoaib Malik notched up 37 runs from 37 deliveries with two boundaries to his name. He was the top scorer for the Panthers.

James Neesham (MP)

James Neesham made 18 runs from 24 deliveries while batting in the middle order. He helped the team cross the 100-run mark. Neesham also bowled one over and gave away 19 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (TOR)

Fazalhaq Farooqi was economical in his four overs. Though he went wicketless, Farooqi gave away only 14 runs from his full quota.

Zaman Khan (TOR)

Zaman Khan grabbed two wickets from his four overs. He ended with two for 20 while opening the bowling for the team.

Faheem Ashraf (TOR)

Faheem Ashraf was impactful right from the start. He dismissed Chris Gayle and Azam Khan in his four overs. Ashraf returned with two for 30.

Colin Munro (TOR)

Colin Munro was adjudged the Player of the Match in this contest for his aggressive half-century. Munro notched up 67 runs from 31 deliveries, including six sixes and five fours.