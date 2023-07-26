GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Surrey Jaguars vs Toronto Nationals, Match 8 of Global T20 Canada?

The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Toronto Nationals by 20 runs in the eighth match of Global T20 Canada. The match was reduced to 18-over-a-side.

Jatinder Singh produced a good start with his 13-ball 21 for Surrey Jaguars. While Alex Hales and Litton Das struggled to get going, Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 47 runs from 35 balls to take them to 141. Saad Bin Zafar was the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets and giving away only 14 runs in his four overs.

Despite losing Hamza Tariq early, Colin Munro gave the team a good start with his 27-ball 43. However, he did not get much support from the other end as the team fell 20 runs short of the total.

Alex Hales (SJ)

Alex Hales had two boundaries for his 17-ball 16 while opening the innings today. However, he could not convert his start to a big score.

Litton Das (SJ)

Litton Das started his innings well but could not get going. Batting at number three, he made 20-ball 21 with a six and a four.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ)

Image Credit:- Dawn Images

Iftikhar Ahmed led the team from the front with his 35-ball 47. The Jaguars skipper smashed three sixes and as many fours and helped the team to reach 141.

Sandeep Lamichhane (SJ)

Image Credit:- cricnepal.com

Sandeep Lamichhane made an impact with the ball once again. The Nepal spinner grabbed two wickets while giving away just 22 runs from his full quota.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (TOR)

Fazalhaq Farooqi opened the bowling for the Nationals. He bowled three overs, and ended with one for 29. Farooqi removed dangerous Iftikhar Ahmed in the final over of the match.

Faheem Ashraf (TOR)

Faheem Ashraf was expensive today. He bowled four overs and went for 40 runs. He also picked up a wicket while bowling nine dot deliveries.

Shahid Afridi (TOR)

Shahid Afridi went wicketless from his four overs but gave away only 29 runs. The veteran all-rounder also scored 23 runs in his 21 balls, including two sixes.

Colin Munro (TOR)

Colin Munro was the top scorer for the Nationals. He notched up 43 runs from 27 deliveries while opening the innings for the team. His knock included six fours and a six.

Zaman Khan (TOR)

Zaman Khan bowled three overs and grabbed one wicket while giving away 8.33 runs per over. The Pakistan bowler gave the initial breakthrough by dismissing Jatinder Singh.