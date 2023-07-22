GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Vancouver Knights vs Toronto National, Match 2 of Global T20 Canada?

In the second match of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre, Brampton, Toronto Nationals defeated Vancouver Knights in a nail-biting encounter. The match was reduced to 15 overs a side due to wet ground.

Corbin Bosch dismissed Hamza Tariq early and Nicholas Kirton joined Colin Munro in the middle. The Kiwi batter unleashed to score an unbeaten 78 runs from 45 deliveries. Kirton played the anchor role for Munro and scored 22 runs. After his dismissal, Shahid Afridi blasted a 12-ball 23 to take the team to 151 in 15 overs.

In response, Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for a duck but Fakhar Zaman and Vriitya Aravind added 51 runs for the second wicket. The UAE keeper got out for 19-ball 31 while Fakhar Zaman made a 24-ball 36.

Rassie van der Dussen smashed a 24-ball 51 and was accompanied by Fabian Allen. The West Indian all-rounder made an unbeaten 22, but it was not enough to take his team over the line as Knights fell nine runs short of the target.

While Gerhard Erasmus ended with figures of 2/26, Fazalhaq Farooqi was the most economical bowler of the night with figures of 1/16.

Colin Munro (TOR)

Colin Munro was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 78 off 45. He looked good right from the ball one and even smashed Ruben Trumpelmann for back-to-back sixes in the second over.

Munro got to his half-century in 29 deliveries with a six off Harsh Thaker. The opener remained unbeaten and took his team to a massive total of 151 for 3.

Shahid Afridi (TOR)

Shahid Afridi walked in when Nicholas Kirton got out for 22. The veteran all-rounder smashed his fourth ball to a six. At the end of the innings, he took on Nawab Singh to score 4, 6, 4 in the over before getting out to him after making 23 off 12 balls.

Reeza Hendricks (VK)

Reeza Hendricks had a forgettable outing against Toronto Nationals. The opener was dismissed for a duck in the second over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. He bowled one over and returned with figures of 1 for 13 and bowled Nicholas Kirton out.

Fakhar Zaman (VK)

Fakhar Zaman gave a good start to the Vancouver Knights. Though the team lost Reeza Hendricks early, he added a 51-run partnership with Vriitya Aravind and gave the team a chance. The Pakistan opener notched up 36 runs from 24 deliveries.

Rassie van der Dussen (VK)

Rassie van der Dussen was the star performer with the bat for Vancouver Knights. He smashed five sixes and two fours for his 24-ball 51. The South African almost pulled off a famous victory for the team but ultimately fell nine runs short of the target.

Fabian Allen (VK)

Fabian Allen had a quiet outing on Friday. He did not bowl but batted at five for the Knights. Allen played the perfect second fiddle to Rassie van der Dussen, who looked in excellent form. The West Indian all-rounder made an unbeaten 19-ball 22.