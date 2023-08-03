GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan van Beek lead - Updated after Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals

On the last day of the league stage of the Global T20 Canada 2023, the lookouts witnessed Mississauga Panthers locking horns with Surrey Jaguars whereas, the Toronto Nationals squad off with Vancouver Knights. The results saw some alteration in the batting and bowling charts.

In the first game of the day, the Panthers strived to put runs on the board and could come up with only 56 runs in 14.3 overs as they lost all their wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane took a three-wicket haul, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Matthew Forde claimed two scalps each.

In reply, the Panthers' total turned out insufficient as the Jaguars effectively chased down the target in just nine overs. It helped them earn a compelling eight-wicket victory.

Shifting the focus to the concluding match of the day, the Knights batted first and compiled a decent total of 127 runs. Although it was a below-par score, they managed to defend it successfully against the Nationals. The Nationals, in their response, could only come up with a meagre 103 runs before getting all out. Harsh Thaker's four-wicket haul and Corbin Bosch's splendid triple strike certainly played pivotal roles in bringing the Knights' win.

Colin Munro leads the batting charts

Colin Munro at Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Nationals Munro, despite his team not ending on a good note, managed to end the league stage as the top batter. He has 212 runs from four games at an average of 70.67.

In the second place, we have Panthers’ Azam Khan. Although his team did not enjoy a great season, Azam made sure to shine against the odds. From six appearances, he has 179 runs.

Next, Fakhar Zaman continues to retain third place with 161 runs from six matches.

Logan van Beek ends league stage as a top bowler

Logan van Beek ends league stage as top bowler

Wolves’ Logan van Beek ends the GT20 league stage as a bowler with the most wickets. Averaging 8.67, he has 12 wickets from six appearances.

The second place is retained by Jaguars’ Matthew Forde with 11 wickets from six games. As far as the third place is concerned, Sandeep Lamichhane, after his recent impressive show has jumped big. He now has 10 wickets from six games.