GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan Van Beek on top - Updated after match 3

Day 2 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 witnessed two matches taking place in Brampton. As a result of the matches, there were some modifications in the batting and bowling charts of the league. With impressive performances, some of the players tend to occupy the top places on the stats table.

In the opening match of Day 2, the Brampton Wolves encountered the Mississauga Panthers. The Panthers opted to bat first and managed to come up with only 121 runs. Azam Khan top-scored for Panthers with 65, while Logan Van Beek picked four wickets.

Heading on to the following match of the day, Vancouver Knights faced off against Toronto Nationals. Luckily, the game was hugely unruffled by a downpour, although it was shortened to 15 overs per side. The Nationals batted first and set a target of 152 runs, courtesy of Colin Munro's 78*. The Knights, regardless, floundered to chase the score and fell short, ending with 142 runs, resulting in a nine-run victory for the Nationals.

Colin Munro leading the batting charts

The Nationals' Colin Munro, after showing his prowess with a 78* off 45, is leading the batting charts.

Following Munro, Panthers' Azam Khan is at the second place. He scored a smokey 65 at a strike rate of over 118 and strives to carry on these performances. On the third spot, we have Knight's van der Dussen. He scored 51 off 24 balls against the Nationals.

Logan van Beek atop of bowling charts

As far as bowling performances are considered, Wolves' Logan van Beek is leading the charts. He showed promising performances picking up four wickets and conceding only 12 runs in four overs.

Next, we have Tigers' Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh's all-rounding sensation bagged three wickets in his opening match of GT20. Following him is Wolves' Cameron Green with two wickets. Although a few other bowlers carry two wickets under their belt, Cameron has superior economy and average.