GT20 Canada 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Munro and Forde take command – Updated after Eliminator

On August 4t the playoffs stage of the Global T20 Canada 2023 began. It saw Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights battling off in Qualifier 1, whereas, in Eliminator, Brampton Wolves locked horns with Montreal Tigers.

While the Jaguars reached the final, the Knights were propelled to Qualifier 2 getting another chance to get into the finals. Whereas, as a result of the Eliminator, the Wolves got a ticket home and the Tigers will squad off with Knights in Qualifier 2.

The results of the matches saw some changes in the batting and bowling stats. While some players adhered to first-class performances, some couldn't be potent with their showing.

In the first match, the Jaguars managed to win by 38 runs after successfully defending a target of 140 runs. In reply, the Knights got all out on 101.

In the second match of the day, the Tigers managed to win by a big margin of nine wickets. The Wolves posted a bare minimum total of 104 and the Tigers chased down the score in 14.2 overs.

Colin Munro retains the top position among batters

Colin Munro continues leading batting stats

Although Toronto Nationals were out of the tournament, Colin Munro has no competitor. He has 212 runs from four appearances and is the only batter to cross the 200-run-mark.

In second place, we have Tigers’ Chris Lynn with 196 runs from seven matches. Whereas, Mississauga Panthers’ Azam Khan, despite his team being the first to be eliminated, sits in third place. He has 179 runs from six games.

Matthew Forde leads the bowling charts

Matthew Forde leads the bowling charts (P.c:- Cricbuzz)

Matthew Forde, after a promising performance in Qualifier 1, has secured the top place. He is the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets from seven matches.

Wolves’ Logan van Beek has slipped from first place to second. He has 12 wickets from 6 innings.

In third place, we have Vancouver Knights’ R Trumpelmann with as many wickets as Beek but a slightly different average and economy rates.