GT20 Canada 2023 - Most Wickets and Most Runs: Lynn and Forde finish as toppers - Updated After Final

The Montreal Tigers and Surrey Jaguars contested the much-awaited final showdown of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Sunday, August 6. Thanks to a dominating display, the Tigers managed to win by a margin of five wickets.

The match began with the Jaguars scoring 130 on the loss of five wickets. Jatinder Singh top-scored with 56, while Mohammad Haris and Ayan Khan also made decent contributions.

Aayan stood out with two wickets, while Carlos Braithwaite, Abbas Afridi, and Andre Russell managed one apiece for the Tigers.

During their chase, Montreal showed resilience after losing their opener Muhammad Waseem for a 3-ball duck. Chris Lynn’s 31 and Sherfane Rutherford’s much-needed 38, along with decent contributions from the other batters, guided them in the chase.

The Tigers eventually managed to win off the very last ball by five wickets and became the champions of this year's GT20.

Chris Lynn ends GT20 2023 as the highest run-scorer

Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer of GT20 2023

Thanks to his performance in the final, Chris Lynn ended the tournament as the top-scorer with 234 runs from nine innings. He replaced the Toronto Nationals’ Colin Munro at the top. Lynn’s teammate Rutherford rose to second and closed the tournament with 220 runs from eight innings.

Munro, whose team was eliminated earlier, ended up as the third-highest run-scorer of the season with 212 from only four appearances.

Matthew Forde ends tournament as leading wicket-taker

Despite not managing a wicket in the final, the Surrey Jaguars’ Matthew Forde retained top spot in the bowlers' standings. He picked up 15 wickets in eight matches as his team finished as runners-up.

The second and third positions in the bowling charts also remained unaffected. Junaid Siddiqui and Ruben Trumpelmann of the Vancouver Knights took those two positions with 15 and 13 wickets respectively.