GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Match 11

Day 6 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 saw two matches taking place. Mississauga Panthers took on Toronto Nationals in the day’s opener whereas, Brampton Wolves squared off with Montreal Tigers to conclude the day. The matches’ results had some effect on the league’s points table.

As a result of the first match, which saw the Nationals coming on top while facing off against the Panthers, the Nationals have climbed up a spot and now sit in third with two wins out of four played. They have a net run rate of 0.551 along with two points.

Whereas, the losers of the day, the Panthers encountered their fourth consecutive defeat, which placed them at the last.

Discussing the effects of the second match of the day, the Wolves registered their third win of the season, which has let them reach the top place in the points table. They are carrying seven points and an NRR of 1.545. The Wolves are undefeated in the tournament so far. One of their matches got rain-affected, for which, they earned a point.

Tigers, who lost against the Wolves, have slipped to second place and have an NRR of 0.666 along with six points.

Nationals and Wolves emerge victorious on Day 6 of GT20

In the first match of the day, the Panthers batted first and adhered to below-par batting. In allotted 20 overs, they came up with 115 runs which eventually looked like an easy task for the Nationals to opt for. In just 13.2 overs, the Nationals attained the feat of reaching 118 with a boundary to finish in class and won by six wickets.

Moving on to the second match of the day, the Wolves lost all their wickets on 143 and could not play the last ball. In contrast, the Tigers' batters also looked struggling. The bowlers got some real assistance on the last day at the CAA’s pitch as the Tigers lost all their wickets on 128 in 19.1 overs. It let the Wolves win by a margin of 13 runs.