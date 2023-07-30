GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights, Match 15

It was a wet Saturday in the Global GT20 Canada 2023 in Brampton, as both scheduled games were washed away due to heavy cloud bursts.

The first game was scheduled between Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers, while the second was between Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars. Although the two games produced no results, there were some changes in the points table following a point apiece for all four teams.

Brampton Wolves continue to lead the standings with three in five games. With a net run rate of 0.710, they have seven points, including one due to a no-result Meanwhle, the Jaguars have surpassed Montreal Tigers in second place.

Following their second straight abandoned game of the season, they received a point. With two wins, the Jaguars have six points, which places them just after the Wolves. Tigers, who have featured in four games, winning three, have slipped to third.

Toronto Nationals remain in fourth place. With two wins in five games and five points to show for their efforts, they have an NRR of 0.551. The Knights remain fifth with two wins but a slightly lower NRR of 0.001.

The abandoned games of the day had no effect on Mississauga Panthers’ position, as they continue to languish in last place with zero points and as many wins in five games.

None of the teams emerged victorious on Day 8 in GT20 Canada 2023

The Nationals vs Tigers game on Day 8 in the GT20 Canada saw the toss, but the inclement weather did not allow the game to take place and got abandoned without a ball bowled.

As far as the second game of the day is concerned, the Knights vs Jaguars did not even see the toss taking place due to incessant rain. The game was eventually abandoned without the toss and a ball being bowled.