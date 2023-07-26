GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, Match 9

Day 5 of Global T20 Canada 2023 witnessed two exciting battles, causing some movement in the standings;

The first game of the day saw Surrey Jaguars beat Toronto Nationals to move to third place. It was their first win of the season, and they have a net run rate of 0.111, while the Nationals slipped to fourth place.

The second game of the day took place between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers. The Tigers emerged victorious to remain atop the points table with an NRR of 1.202. However, it was a second defeat for the Knights, which keeps them in the penultimate spot with an NRR of -0.508.

Jaguars and Tigers win on Day 5 of GT20

The Jaguars batted first and posted 141-6 in 18 overs on a day of cloudburst in Brampton. In response, the Nationals managed only 121. Iftikhar Ahmed played a key role with 47 off 35 for the Jaguars, while S Zafar was the top bowler, picking two for 14, for the Nationals.

Colin Munro tried his best with a knock of 43 for the Nationals but didn't receive much support from his teammates. Matthew Forde was outstanding for the Jaguars with a four-wicket haul.

Considering the second game of the day, the Knights posted 149-4 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman’s sensational innings of 73 runs helped them to a competitive score on a tricky pitch.

The Tigers, in response, did not start off well. Sherfane Rutherford. though, played a solid knock of 84, which propelled them to a six-wicket win.