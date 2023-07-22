GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals, Match 3

The second day of the Global T20 Canada 2023 witnessed two matches taking place in Brampton. As a result, the league's points table saw some changes with the results.

The Brampton Wolves, who have come out on the top with the best margins, are topping the points table. They secured a victory in their first game and have a net run rate of 4.889.

As far as the second place is considered, Montreal Tigers, the winners of the opening day, are placed behind the Wolves. They defeated the Jaguars by five wickets which gives them an NRR of 0.822.

On the third, we have the Toronto Nationals with an NRR of 0.600. They overpowered the Vancouver Knights in their opener and are carrying two points.

The rest of the teams including the Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars, and Mississauga Panthers, are yet to register their maiden victories in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Wolves and Nationals win matches on Day 2 of Global T20 Canada 2023

The first match of the day was played between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers. The Panthers, batting first, could only add 121 runs on the board, with Azam Khan scoring 65. Then, Aaron Jones (48*) led from the front to help the Wolves win by 52 runs (DLS method).

Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals met in the second match of the day. Luckily, this game survived and was not much affected by the cloudburst despite it being reduced to 15 overs per side. Nationals, on batting first, posted 151 in the first innings, with Colin Munro smashing 78* off 45. They defended their target really well as the Knights fell short of runs on 142, letting the Nationals win by nine runs.