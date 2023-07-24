GT20 Canada 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Azam Khan and Logan Van Beek lead - Updated after Brampton Wolves vs Surrey jaguars, Match 7

The batting and bowling charts of the Global T20 Canada 2023 have seen further changes as the league progressed to Day 4 on Sunday. While two matches were scheduled to take place, one of them ended in a no-result because of rain. Yet, there were some tweaks in the stats.

In an enthralling match on day four, it was the Mississauga Panthers who had a chance to set the tone as they were propelled to bat first. They managed to post a decent total of 140/6 on the cards.

Neesham's fierce inning of 54 off 35 balls and Navneet Dhaliwal's enduring 46 off 47 balls were the standout performances that added immensely to their team's count.

Nevertheless, the Tigers' bowlers exhibited their aptitude by dismissing six of the Panthers' batters. Particularly, Kaleen Sana shone brightly and secured three important wickets, that too just for eight runs.

As the Tigers ventured on their chase, potent opener Chris Lynn instantly blazed. He delivered a stunning show of batting powers as he knocked 64 runs off just 45 balls, boosting his team's possibilities of victory.

Shakib Al Hasan and Sherfane Rutherford also made notable assistance, assuring a smooth run-chase, and eventually, the Tigers emerged victorious by a margin of seven wickets. The Panthers' bowlers, on the other hand, were seen striving to have their mark and could only bag three wickets.

As mentioned above, the following match of the day failed to obtain a result due to weather in Brampton. Consequently, both the Wolves and Jaguars were given one point each for the match finishing in a no-result scenario.

Azam Khan sits in first place

Panthers’ Azam Khan further added to his runs tally, reaching 155 runs from three games. He played a knock of 26 runs versus the Tigers in the team’s last match and now averages 51.67. It has helped him retain his first position on the players' batting rankings for GT20 ongoing season.

Colin Munro also continues to secure second place. He has totalled 102 runs from two games at an average of 102. Next, we have Tigers’ Chris Lynn, who added 64 in his last match. Lynn has gained big and has replaced van der Dussen in third place.

Logan van Beek continues leading bowling charts

Logan van Beek has got no competitor even after Day 4 of the tournament passing. He is placed first with seven wickets from three games.

Kaleem Sana, after impressive bowling in his latest match on Sunday, is propelled to second spot. Sana has four wickets from two games and has replaced Zaman Khan in second place. Tigers’ Shakib continues to retain his third place. Alongside contributing with the bat in his last match, he also picked a wicket to take his total to four from two games.