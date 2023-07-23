GT20 Canada 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Azam Khan and Logan Van Beek lead - Updated after Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, Match 5

The Global T20 Canada 2023 is running in full-swing manner with five matches down and dusted. Day 3 of the Canadian league saw two high-voltage clashes taking place which caused a stir in the stats table across batting and bowling.

Discussing the opening match of the day, the Panthers compiled a total of 158 runs, giving up six wickets in 20 overs. The Knights easily chased down the target, finishing at 159/5. This helped them secure a victory with five wickets left in hand.

In the second match of the day, the Nationals scored 142 runs and lost eight wickets in 20 overs. While chasing, the Wolves were successful in achieving the target in 19.5 overs sparing a ball. They concluded the game in style with a boundary and won the match by a bare margin of one wicket.

Azam Khan tops the batting charts

Panthers' Azam Khan has conquered top place in the batting charts, replacing Colin Munro of the Nationals. Azam, who scored 64 runs in his recent match, added 65 runs in the team's opener of the season. The tremendous performances gathered him 129 runs from two matches at an average of 64.50.

C. Munro, who is now placed second on the batting charts, has 102 runs. He added 24 in his recent match after a breath-taking 74 runs in the team's opener. It let him carry an average of 102.

Third, we have Knights' van der Dussen. He added 31 in his last match after an appreciative 51 in the team's openers. These two innings gather him 82 runs from two games at an average of 41.

Logan van Beek leads bowling charts for 2nd consecutive day

LV van Beek continues to dominate the bowling charts. While he had four wickets the last day, as per the recent update, he has seven wickets under his belt from two innings at an average of 5.57.

Next, we have Nationals' Zaman Khan with four wickets from two matches. He carries an average of 12.75 and registered a 3-wicket haul in his recent encounter.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was placed second on the last day, dropped to the subsequent spot with three wickets to his name. It is because Shakib's team did not have a match scheduled on Saturday. He will surely strive to rise in the ranks in the next match.