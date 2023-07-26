GT20 Canada 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Azam Khan and Logan Van Beek lead - Updated after Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, Match 9

Day 5 of Global T20 Canada 2023 saw two matches taking place. Some players showed top-notch performances whereas, the rest stayed below par. Consequently, there were some changes noted in the batting and bowling charts.

In the first match of the day, the Surrey Jaguars faced off against the Toronto Nationals in an encounter that was cut short to 18 overs due to rainy weather in Brampton.

Batting first, the Jaguars managed to score 141 runs for the loss of six wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed's tremendous knock of 47 off 35 balls played a vital role in lifting up their score, while S Zafar stood out as the Nationals' top bowler, taking two wickets for only 14 runs.

In reply, although the Nationals tried to stay on top with Colin Munro contributing 43 runs, their efforts fell short as they came up with only 121 runs. The Jaguars' bowlers adhered to efficient strategies, led by Matthew Forde's sensational four-wicket haul, efficiently halting the Nationals from attaining the target.

Discussing the next match of the day, the Vancouver Knights set a formidable total of 149 runs in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman's exceptional innings of 73 runs played a vital role in elevating the score on Brampton’s challenging pitch, mainly favoring bowlers.

The Montreal Tigers' bowlers managed to pick up four wickets, but their batters couldn't begin with a needed start. Nevertheless, Sherfane Rutherford's much-needed knock of 84 runs changed things and led them to triumph. It resulted in the Tigers winning by six wickets in the end.

Sherfane Rutherford gains big in batting

Azam Khan stays at top of the batting charts

As a result of Day 5 matches, Mississauga Panthers’ Azam Khan’s place is unaffected. He remains at the top with 155 runs from three games.

Colin Munro continues hitting the second spot further adding to his run tally. The Nationals’ batting sensation now owns 145 runs from three matches.

Fakhar Zaman, after a speedy knock in his latest match as aforementioned, has jumped many places. He now occupies third place with 132 runs off three appearances.

Sherfane Rutherford has also gained big. He is now placed fourth having 116 runs from three games after smashing 84 runs for the Tigers.

Logan van Beek hits the top spot

Logan van Beek hits the top spot in the bowling charts

oving on to the bowling charts, Logan van Beek of Brampton Wolves sees his place unaffected and has retained the top place with further efforts. He has further contributed to his stats and now owns seven wickets from three matches.

Matthew Forde’s inspiring spell left the spectators in awe of him. His spell was not only celebrated but also earned him second place on the bowling charts. He now enjoys five from three games.

Nationals’ Zaman Khan has also jumped a place replacing Shakib al Hasan in third. He has five wickets under his belt from as many games.