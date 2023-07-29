GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights, Match 12?

The 12th match of the 2023 GT20 Canada kicked off on July 28 between Brampton Wolves and Vancouver Knights at CAA Centre in Brampton. The fixture turned out to be a one-sided affair as Vancouver Knights steamrolled Brampton Wolves by a shocking margin of nine wickets. In spite of suffering a heavy defeat, Brampton Wolves hold on to the first position in the ranking table.

Wolves put up an ordinary effort with the bat and were jolted by wickets at regular intervals. Chris Green and Hussain Talat’s 20-plus contributions somehow lifted the Wolves to a score of 129. Ruben Trumpelmann got the ball rolling for the Knights as he picked up devastating figures of 4/25.

In the end, it was all too easy for the Vancouver Knights as Mohammad Rizwan looked at his fluent best and notched up a brilliant half-century. Along with Rizwan, Corbin Bosch was also impressive to hit a quickfire fifty.

Brampton bowlers were very lackluster on the field as they could manage to grab only a single wicket while going for plenty.

With the match now officially drawing to a close, here is a quick snapshot of how the international players performed in today’s fixture.

Max O'Dowd (BW)

O’Dowd had a day to forget with the bat after making a paltry score of 7(6). He was the first Brampton batsman to be dismissed. Trumpelmann was the man who removed him during the fourth over of the first innings after O’Dowd was caught fishing outside the off stump.

Mark Chapman (BW)

Chapman fell cheaply for 3(9) during the sixth over of the first innings. Trumpelmann once again was in business and brought an end to his labored stay at the crease.

Hussain Talat (BW)

Talat added some degree of impetus into the Brampton innings by scoring 20 (22). However, his scoring rate was not up to the mark as Brampton failed to accelerate through the middle overs. He was removed by Trumpelmann during the 13th over of the first innings.

Colin de Grandhomme (BW)

Colin played a very painful knock of 1(10), which put a pressure on the team in the middle-overs. He was eventually dismissed by Junaid Siddique during the ninth over of the match. Colin could not take part with the ball in this match.

Logan van Beek (BW)

Logan scored a few handy runs not at the pace that he would have wanted but was still sufficient enough to take the Wolves above the 120-run mark. He scored 15(21) and was cast by Meiyappan during the last ball of the first innings. Besides, he turned out to be the only wicket-taker for the Wolves finishing with figures of 1/18.

Tim Southee (BW)

Image credit:- The Statesman

Southee played a few big shots towards the backend of the first innings which comprised a four and two sixes. His quickfire cameo of 16 (6) took the Wolves to a respectable total. He was eventually run out by Junaid Siddique during the penultimate over of the first innings. But he had a very average day with the ball as his four overs cost him 30 runs while going wicketless.

Fakhar Zaman (VK)

Zaman played a decent cameo at the top of the order scoring 21 (20) which comprised 2 fours and 1 six. Just when he was beginning to shift gears, Van Beek cleaned him up with a snotter of a delivery during the 5 over of the second innings.

Mohammad Rizwan (VK)

Rizwan had a memorable outing with the bat as he singlehandedly steered the Knights to a resounding 9-wicket victory. He notched up an unbeaten 52 runs off 42 balls which included two fours and three sixes. Besides, he was brilliant behind the stumps too, and took a fine catch off the bowling of Trumpelmann to effect the dismissal of O’Dowd.

Corbin Bosch (VK)

The talented South African batter looked in ominous touch. He mustered 50* off 41 balls, with five fours and a six to help the Knights chase down the score easily.

Rassie van der Dussen (VK)

Did not get to participate with the bat and the ball.

Najibullah Zadran (VK)

Did not get to participate with the bat and the ball.

Ruben Trumpelmann (VK)

The Namibian left-arm seamer wreaked havoc with his devastating figures of 4/25. He inflicted the bulk of the damage by removing some big names like Usman Khan, Max O’Dowd, Mark Chapman, and Hussain Talat. He bowled 14 dots in his entire spell and conceded only a four and two sixes.

Junaid Siddique (VK)

Image Credit:- T20 World Cup

Siddique was very tidy with the ball too, returning figures of 2/25 in his allotted four overs. He was in his zone during the ninth over of the first innings when he removed Grandhomme and Rizwan Cheema in quick succession. Junaid bowled 14 dots in his spell and conceded only two sixes.

Karthik Meiyappan (VK)

Meiyappan erred on the higher side and went for a few rounds around the park. However, he managed to redeem himself by picking up the wicket of van Beek on the final ball of the first innings. He ended the match with figures of 1/30 in his three overs.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article