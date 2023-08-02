GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights, Match 19?

The 19th match of the 2023 GT20 Canada kicked off on August 1 between Montreal Tigers (MT) and Vancouver Knights (VK) at the CAA Centre in Brampton. Montreal turned out to be a no-show this time around as they were completely blown away by some terrific exhibition of seam bowling from Ruben Trumpelmann and Junaid Siddique.

Montreal Tigers were jolted early on by a quick flurry of wickets from Muhammad Kamal and Corbin Bosch. After being reduced to 28-3, things went further downhill for the Montreal Tigers as Trumpelmann wreaked massive havoc.

He gave away just eight runs in his entire spell and picked up three wickets to derail the Montreal Tigers from posting a competitive score. He was well aided by Junaid Siddique, who picked up another three wickets to quash any form of resistance from the Montreal Tigers batters.

In the end, Vancouver Knights completed the chase with ease as Mohammad Rizwan took on the Montreal Tigers’ bowlers with brutal authority. He was well supported by Corbin Bosch at the other end as the duo helped Vancouver Knights sail comfortably towards their target with 31 balls to spare.

The Montreal Tigers bowlers were lackluster with the ball and did very little to stem the onslaught from Vancouver Knights.

With the match officially done and dusted, here is a quick snapshot of how the international players performed in the fixture:

Muhammad Waseem (MT)

Waseem tried to hold the Montreal Tigers innings together with his valiant knock of 28 (24) He smashed 4 fours and 1 six in his entire innings. He was looking good but with no support from the other end, he was dismissed by Harsh Thaker during the 10th over of the match, leaving his side reeling at 62-5.

Chris Lynn (MT)

Lynn was the first Montreal Tigers batter to perish. He had a horrid day with the bat as he struggled to open his account. Muhammad Kamal bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of him during the fifth ball of the first innings.

Sherfane Rutherford (MT)

Rutherford perished cheaply as well, scoring just 1 (3). He was dismissed by Ruben Trumpelmann during the sixth over of the first innings, pushing his side to 28-3.

Andre Russell (MT)

Russell got a start with the bat but was unable to push on any further. He scored just 12 (13), which featured two boundaries. Ruben Trumpelmann got the better of him during the 14th over of the first innings. Besides, he turned out to be the sole wicket-taker for the Montreal Tigers, finishing with figures of 1/20 in his three-over spell.

Dipendra Singh Airee (MT)

Dipendra Airee played an innings of substance under pressure circumstances. He made 24 (27), which featured three boundaries in total. His stay came to an end by Junaid Siddique, who castled him during the 15th over of the first innings.

Carlos Brathwaite (MT)

Carlos played a painfully slow innings of 8 (17) and was unable to clear the ropes throughout his short-lived innings. However, he was quite economical with the ball going at 6.25 RPo in his allotted four overs but returned wicketless.

Aayan Afzal Khan (MT)

Aayan scored an unbeaten 3 (5) with the bat. With the ball, he only bowled two overs and conceded just eight runs while returning wicketless.

Zahir Khan (MT)

Zahir was the last Montreal Tigers wicket to fall. He was dismissed on a golden duck by Junaid Siddique during the penultimate over of the first innings. He proved to be very expensive with the ball as he went for over 10 RPO and conceded four boundaries in his 2.5-over spell.

Fakhar Zaman (VK)

It was certainly not Fakhar’s day as he fell early to Russell on 4 (6). He bowled one solitary over in the first innings, which cost him three runs.

Mohammad Rizwan (VK)

Rizwan single-handedly steered the Vancouver Knights to the finish line by scoring an effortless knock of 68* (54) at a commendable strike rate of 125.92. His innings featured 10 fours and 1 six.

Rassie van der Dussen (VK)

Did not get a chance to bat or bowl in this game.

Najibullah Zadran (VK)

Did not get a chance to bat or bowl in this game.

Ruben Trumpelmann (VK)

Trumpelmann inflicted the most amount of damage with the ball. His jaw-dropping figures of 3/8 in his allotted four overs broke the back of the Montreal Tigers’ batting lineup. He bowled 17 dots in his entire spell and accounted for the dismissals of Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, and Srimantha Wijeyeratne. The Namibian speedster did not concede a single boundary in his spell.

Junaid Siddique (VK)

Junaid, too, was very impressive with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/27 in 3.3 overs. He bowled 11 dots in his spell and conceded only two boundaries and 1 six. Dipendra Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, and Zahir Khan were among his three victims. He did not get a chance to take part in the match with the bat.

Karthik Meiyappan (VK)

Meiyappan bowled just one solitary over and leaked 12 runs which involved 2 fours and returned wicketless. He did not get a chance to contribute with the bat.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article