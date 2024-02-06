Gujarat Giants appoint Michael Klinger as head coach ahead of WPL 2024

Women's Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants have appointed former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger as their head coach ahead of the 2024 season. He has replaced Australian legend Rachael Haynes, under whose tutelage the Giants finished last in the points table in 2023 with two wins from eight games.

A Big Bash League superstar, Klinger recently coached the Syndey Thunder to fourth position in the Women's Big Bash League last year. He will join former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who is the mentor and advisor of the Giants, and Nooshin Al Khadeer, who is the bowling coach, in the backroom staff.

"The Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in the Season 2 of the Women’s Premier League," he said in a statement. "I am eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend in Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women’s cricket in India. Together with the Adani Sportsline family, Mithali Raj, and the rest of the team, I hope to take the team to ultimate glory.”

Klinger also coached the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL in 2019 and 2020 but couldn't get them better than a wooden-spoon finish. At the Giants, he'll inherit a team full of superstars which got even stronger after the WPL auction last year.

"We are sure of attaining success with Klinger as head coach" - Mithali Raj

Raj sounded optimistic about the appointment, saying that the team is certain of achieving success under Klinger.

“Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players. His expertise with the bat is also well-known and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach," she said.

The WPL season kicks off on February 23.

