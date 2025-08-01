Gus Atkinson gets 2 wickets in 3 balls to complete fifer in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England pacer Gus Atkinson claimed the wickets of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the span of three deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test against India at The Kennington Oval in London.On the second ball of the 70th over in India’s first innings, Atkinson delivered a fuller ball outside off-stump. It jagged back in sharply, sneaking through the wide gap between Siraj’s bat and pad to bowl him for a four-ball duck.Two deliveries later, Atkinson bowled a good-length delivery that swung away. Krishna (0), attempting to defend, edged it straight to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. With that, the 27-year-old secured his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.Watch the video of the dismissals here:Atkinson finished with impressive figures of 5/33 in 21.4 overs. Playing in his 13th Test, the pacer has now taken 60 wickets at an average of 21.00 and a strike rate of 34.9.Gus Atkinson’s fifer helps England dismiss India for 224After being put in to bat on Day 1, India lost both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14), early. Sai Sudharsan got a start but failed to convert it into a big score, departing for 38, while captain Shubman Gill was run out for 21.Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) also couldn’t contribute significantly. However, Karun Nair stood firm and brought up his first fifty of the series. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 204/6 after 64 overs, with Nair unbeaten on 52 and Washington Sundar on 19.Nair added just five runs to his overnight score before being dismissed by Josh Tongue for 57 in the 67th over on Day 2. In the very next over, Gus Atkinson removed Sundar for 26. Atkinson struck again in the 70th over, dismissing Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in quick succession as India were bowled out for 224 in 69.4 overs. Gus Atkinson finished with five wickets, while Tongue picked up three for England.