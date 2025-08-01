Gus Atkinson mistimes one to mid-on as Prasidh Krishna picks up his fourth wicket on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Gus Atkinson to claim his fourth wicket on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test against England. The match is being played at The Kennington Oval in London.

Ad

The wicket fell on the fifth delivery of the 47th over in England’s first innings. Prasidh Krishna banged in a short ball, and Atkinson attempted a pull shot but failed to middle it. The ball lobbed towards mid-on, where Akash Deep completed a straightforward catch, giving Krishna his fourth wicket of the innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here. [starting 14:06]

Atkinson scored 11 off 16 balls, including two boundaries. His dismissal left England at 235/8 after 46.5 overs.

Ad

Trending

Prasidh Krishna and India’s pacers hit back after Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley’s early onslaught

Team India were bowled out for 224 in their first innings during the morning session on Day 2. Karun Nair top-scored with 57, while Gus Atkinson claimed a five-wicket haul for England. In response, England’s opening pair, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, came out all guns blazing, adding 92 runs off just 77 balls before Akash Deep removed the former for 43.

Ad

Crawley brought up his half-century and went on to score 64 off 57 deliveries before falling to Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope (22) and Joe Root (29) couldn’t convert their starts into big scores, both falling lbw to Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer then struck again to remove Jacob Bethell for six, reducing the hosts to 195/5.

Krishna then struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Jamie Smith for eight and Jamie Overton for a duck. He later removed Gus Atkinson for 11 to complete his four-wicket haul.

At the time of writing, England were 242/8 after 48 overs, leading by 16 runs, with Harry Brook (48*) and Josh Tongue (0*) at the crease as play was halted due to rain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news