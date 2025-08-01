Gus Atkinson mistimes one to mid-on as Prasidh Krishna picks up his fourth wicket on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Gus Atkinson to claim his fourth wicket on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test against England. The match is being played at The Kennington Oval in London.
The wicket fell on the fifth delivery of the 47th over in England’s first innings. Prasidh Krishna banged in a short ball, and Atkinson attempted a pull shot but failed to middle it. The ball lobbed towards mid-on, where Akash Deep completed a straightforward catch, giving Krishna his fourth wicket of the innings.
Watch the video of the dismissal here. [starting 14:06]
Atkinson scored 11 off 16 balls, including two boundaries. His dismissal left England at 235/8 after 46.5 overs.
Prasidh Krishna and India’s pacers hit back after Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley’s early onslaught
Team India were bowled out for 224 in their first innings during the morning session on Day 2. Karun Nair top-scored with 57, while Gus Atkinson claimed a five-wicket haul for England. In response, England’s opening pair, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, came out all guns blazing, adding 92 runs off just 77 balls before Akash Deep removed the former for 43.
Crawley brought up his half-century and went on to score 64 off 57 deliveries before falling to Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope (22) and Joe Root (29) couldn’t convert their starts into big scores, both falling lbw to Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer then struck again to remove Jacob Bethell for six, reducing the hosts to 195/5.
Krishna then struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Jamie Smith for eight and Jamie Overton for a duck. He later removed Gus Atkinson for 11 to complete his four-wicket haul.
At the time of writing, England were 242/8 after 48 overs, leading by 16 runs, with Harry Brook (48*) and Josh Tongue (0*) at the crease as play was halted due to rain.
