Joe Root burns review after Mohammed Siraj traps him lbw for 29 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 01, 2025 20:12 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj removes Joe Root for 29 (Source: Getty)

India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck a crucial blow by trapping Joe Root lbw on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match is underway at The Kennington Oval in London.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the final delivery of the 33rd over in England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a length delivery outside off that jagged back in sharply and skidded off the surface. Root couldn’t bring his bat down in time and was struck on the front pad around knee height. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.

The 34-year-old reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed all three reds, sending the English stalwart back to the pavilion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad

Root departed for 29 off 45 balls, including six boundaries, leaving the hosts at 175/4 after 33 overs.

Mohammed Siraj strikes twice as India recover after England's flying start

India resumed Day 2 at 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) at the crease. However, England dominated the morning session, tearing through India’s lower order to bowl them out for 224 in 69.4 overs. Nair top-scored with 57, while Gus Atkinson starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul.

Ad

In response, England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley came out all guns blazing, adding 71 runs in the first 10 overs. Akash Deep broke the stand by dismissing Duckett for 43, ending a 92-run partnership off just 77 balls. Crawley continued the aggressive start, scoring 64 off 57 deliveries before falling to Prasidh Krishna.

Mohammed Siraj then led India’s fightback, trapping captain Ollie Pope lbw for 22 and later removing Joe Root for 29 to claim his second wicket. At the time of writing, England were 190/4 after 36 overs, with Harry Brook (21*) and Jacob Bethell (2*) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications