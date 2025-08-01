Joe Root burns review after Mohammed Siraj traps him lbw for 29 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck a crucial blow by trapping Joe Root lbw on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match is underway at The Kennington Oval in London.The breakthrough came on the final delivery of the 33rd over in England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a length delivery outside off that jagged back in sharply and skidded off the surface. Root couldn’t bring his bat down in time and was struck on the front pad around knee height. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.The 34-year-old reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed all three reds, sending the English stalwart back to the pavilion.Watch the video of the dismissal here:Root departed for 29 off 45 balls, including six boundaries, leaving the hosts at 175/4 after 33 overs.Mohammed Siraj strikes twice as India recover after England's flying startIndia resumed Day 2 at 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) at the crease. However, England dominated the morning session, tearing through India’s lower order to bowl them out for 224 in 69.4 overs. Nair top-scored with 57, while Gus Atkinson starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul.In response, England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley came out all guns blazing, adding 71 runs in the first 10 overs. Akash Deep broke the stand by dismissing Duckett for 43, ending a 92-run partnership off just 77 balls. Crawley continued the aggressive start, scoring 64 off 57 deliveries before falling to Prasidh Krishna.Mohammed Siraj then led India’s fightback, trapping captain Ollie Pope lbw for 22 and later removing Joe Root for 29 to claim his second wicket. At the time of writing, England were 190/4 after 36 overs, with Harry Brook (21*) and Jacob Bethell (2*) at the crease.