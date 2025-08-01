Prasidh Krishna removes well-set Zak Crawley for 64 with a short ball on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Zak Crawley to help India bag their second wicket on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Crawley looked good for his 64 runs off 57 balls, but failed to consolidate as the hosts lost their second wicket for 129 soon after lunch break.The dismissal came in the 22nd over of England’s first innings. Krishna bowled a short of a length ball on off-stump line, and Crawley tried to play from his front foot. The right-hander was late in his shot-making and ended up lobbing the ball towards Ravindra Jadeja, who took an absolute dolly at mid-wicket.The dismissal came minutes from Krishna after he threw the ball back at Crawley’s following a forward defense in his previous over. The lanky pacer immediately tendered an apology following his outburst.Watch the video below:India remove England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to bounce back in the 5th TestAkash Deep and Mohammed Siraj helped India dismiss England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to help the tourists bounce back in the fifth Test on Day 2. Like Crawley, Duckett missed out on a big score, smashing 43 off 38 deliveries, hitting two sixes and five boundaries.At the time of writing, England were 142/3, with Harry Brook and Joe Root at the crease. They are trailing by 82 runs in their first innings. Skipper Ollie Pope (22) was the last batter to get out, lbw by Mohammed Siraj as India took a successful review.Earlier in the day, the visitors were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6 in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 runs off 109 balls, comprising eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar chipped in with valuable scores of 38 (108) and 26 (55), respectively.With Shubman Gill-led India down 1-2 in the five-match series, they must win the fifth Test to avoid a series loss. The tourists are without World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah (rested) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (foot injury).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.