Prasidh Krishna removes well-set Zak Crawley for 64 with a short ball on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 19:00 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Zak Crawley missed out on a big score. [Getty Images]

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Zak Crawley to help India bag their second wicket on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Crawley looked good for his 64 runs off 57 balls, but failed to consolidate as the hosts lost their second wicket for 129 soon after lunch break.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 22nd over of England’s first innings. Krishna bowled a short of a length ball on off-stump line, and Crawley tried to play from his front foot. The right-hander was late in his shot-making and ended up lobbing the ball towards Ravindra Jadeja, who took an absolute dolly at mid-wicket.

The dismissal came minutes from Krishna after he threw the ball back at Crawley’s following a forward defense in his previous over. The lanky pacer immediately tendered an apology following his outburst.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

India remove England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to bounce back in the 5th Test

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj helped India dismiss England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to help the tourists bounce back in the fifth Test on Day 2. Like Crawley, Duckett missed out on a big score, smashing 43 off 38 deliveries, hitting two sixes and five boundaries.

Ad

At the time of writing, England were 142/3, with Harry Brook and Joe Root at the crease. They are trailing by 82 runs in their first innings. Skipper Ollie Pope (22) was the last batter to get out, lbw by Mohammed Siraj as India took a successful review.

Earlier in the day, the visitors were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6 in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 runs off 109 balls, comprising eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar chipped in with valuable scores of 38 (108) and 26 (55), respectively.

Ad

With Shubman Gill-led India down 1-2 in the five-match series, they must win the fifth Test to avoid a series loss. The tourists are without World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah (rested) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (foot injury).

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications