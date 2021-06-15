"Guys who dig deep into Pujara's technique have not played at his level" - Sachin Tendulkar blasts Cheteshwar Pujara's critics

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has blasted Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara's critics, claiming they are in no position to comment on the batsman's technique.

Pujara's batsmanship has been an integral part of India's success in the game's most extended format in the last few years. Despite playing some brave innings throughout his career, time and again Cheteshwar Pujara has been criticised for not showing intent to rotate the strike.

In an interview with PTI, Sachin Tendulkar said that this narrative is faulty and Pujara comes into the playing XI with a different role that suits the team.

Look Pujara 1st run in 54 balls. pic.twitter.com/5CgmX6UaSr — Ankur Singh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnkurSi14737397) June 11, 2021

“I think we should appreciate what Cheteshwar Pujara has been able to achieve for India. It’s not always going about and maintaining a strike-rate and in Test cricket, you need different kind of planning and different kind of players to fit into your team," Sachin Tendulkar said.

“It’s like five fingers in your hands. Each finger has a different role and Pujara is an integral part of our team. I really like what Pujara has done for India. Rather than scrutinising his each innings, we should be appreciative of what he has done for India.

“Guys who are digging deep into his technique and rotation, I don’t think those guys have played as much top level cricket as Pujara," he added.

India have a lot of players with attacking instincts: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar believes India have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to increase the strike rate and that Cheteshwar Pujara brings a balance to the side by tiring opposition bowlers.

“For strike-rate, we have players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. They can always increase the strike rate. But when it comes to tiring the opposition and where you require planning and vision to execute whatever your strategies are, for that you need a Cheteshwar," Tendulkar added.

Cheteswar Pujara will play a key role again when India gear up for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, which starts from June 18 (Friday).

