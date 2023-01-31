"Guys see the short-term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around" - David Warner worried about the future of Test cricket

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner has expressed concern for Test cricket and predicts a grim future for the format in the next five to ten years. The 36-year-old has observed that youngsters have begun setting their sights on lucrative franchise cricket deals instead of focusing on Test cricket.

The influx of various T20 leagues has undoubtedly attracted the world's top players, mainly due to the big bucks involved, to franchise cricket. Young English cricketer Will Smeed recently announced his decision to give up red-ball cricket to become the best white-ball batter in the world.

Warner, who has Australia's second-highest individual score in Test cricket, believes that the best way to leave a legacy behind is by playing the red-ball format.

The New South Wales batter expressed his concern with players seeking short-term gains. He stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Guys see the short-term at the moment with all the leagues and stuff around. The best way to get value for your currency is actually making a name for yourself. There’s only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career.

"I’d love for guys coming through to play red-ball cricket and play Test cricket because that’s the legacy that you should want to leave behind. Playing in the Test arena is amazing. Pardon the pun but it’s a true test of cricket and how well you measure up to the greats of the game."

Tim David's IPL deal of INR 8.25 crores ahead of IPL 2022 was proof that overseas players need not have made a name for themselves in Test cricket to attract hefty bids in franchise cricket.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Chris Lynn, and Daniel Christian have also plied their trade worldwide and earned significant money without playing Tests.

"We’ll switch on" - David Warner confident ahead of India tour

Previewing the upcoming four-Test tour of India, Warner stated that his side are trying their best to stay fresh. The veteran explained:

"As soon as we get over there and we’re ready to practice, we’ll switch on. For us, it’s about trying to relax and switch the mind off. If you think too far ahead, it can be very, very exhausting."

Australia will start their preparations in Bengaluru before traveling to Nagpur on February 6, three days before the first Test.

