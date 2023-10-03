“Haan thoda dard hua, par chalta hai” – Fans react as Sanju Samson shares his poster with Team India practising in Thiruvananthapuram

Sanju Samson shared a poster of himself with Team India working out in the nets in the background at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (October 3).

The 28-year-old, who hails from Kerala, shared the snapshot ahead of the India vs Netherlands World Cup warmup game, which got abandoned due to rain, at the venue.

Samson, who failed to make a cut in 15-member India’s squad for the World Cup, captioned the Instagram post:

“With Team India @ God's own country!!”

A couple of weeks ago, he shared a similar post on Instagram. Back then, he wrote:

“It is what it is!! I choose to keep moving forward.”

Samson has represented India in 13 ODIs, scoring 390 runs at an average of 55.71, including three half-centuries so far. The wicketkeeper-batter will now be keen to be part of India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America next year. The tournament will be played from June 4 to 30.

India schedule and squad for World Cup 2023

The Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 8).

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

