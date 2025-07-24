“Haar maanna fitrat mein nahi” – Rishabh Pant's sister hails batter for brave fifty with fractured toe in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Sakshi Pant, sister of India vice-captain Rishabh Pant, lauded her brother for returning to the field and scoring a gritty fifty despite a fractured right toe on Day 2 (Thursday, July 24) of the fourth Test against England. The penultimate match of the five-Test series is being played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The southpaw sustained the injury on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 23) after being struck on the right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. Ahead of Day 2's play, the BCCI announced that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping duties, while Rishabh Pant remained available to bat as per team requirements.

Pant walked out at No. 8 to a loud applause following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur. Resuming on 37 off 48 balls, he went on to complete his 18th Test fifty. The left-hander scored 54 off 75 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and two sixes.

Reacting to Pant’s brave return to the field despite the injury, sister Sakshi shared an Instagram story for her brother, writing:

“Zakhmi hoon, magar khel raha hoon. Kyunki haar maanna meri fitrat mein nahi.”

Rishabh Pant's sister hails batter for brave fifty (Image via [email protected])

Across seven innings in the four Tests so far, Rishabh Pant has amassed 479 runs at an impressive average of 68.42, including three fifties and two centuries.

Fifties from Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal help India post 358 in their first innings

After being put into bat in the fourth Test in Manchester, India’s opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start, adding 94 runs for the first wicket. Rahul scored 46 off 98 balls, while Jaiswal went on to make 58 off 107 deliveries.

Playing in only his second Test, Sai Sudharsan registered his maiden half-century, scoring a patient 61 off 151 balls. Skipper Shubman Gill, however, was dismissed cheaply for 12.

Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch before retiring hurt on 37. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 264/4 after 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 19 apiece.

Jadeja couldn’t add much on the second morning and was dismissed by Jofra Archer for 20. Thakur contributed 41, while Pant returned to bat despite his injury and scored a gritty 54. Washington Sundar chipped in with 27 as India posted 358 in their first innings. Ben Stokes was the standout bowler for England, finishing with figures of 5/72.

