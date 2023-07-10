"Had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Rahul Dravid

Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had a long discussion with a bartender in West Indies regarding Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping in the second Ashes 2023 Test.

The veteran spinner stated that during Dravid's conversation with a bartender and a waiter, another fan suggested that the officials made the right decision by ruling Bairstow out.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"The other day, we were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice. He had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about rules, the spirit of cricket, and everything in their discussion. They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!"."

Notably, Bairstow's dismissal in the Lord's Test against Australia has left the cricket fraternity divided. Alex Carey stumped the right-handed batter as he wandered out of his crease after ducking a short ball from Cameron Green.

Ashwin also narrated another incident that took place in West Indies ahead of India's upcoming two-match Test series against the Men in Maroon, adding:

"We all went to dinner here. Myself, Dilip sir, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathore, all of us. We crossed a restaurant at that time. An old man came and asked us in his own Caribbean accent, 'Do you want to have a drink, man?' Then suddenly he started recognizing all of us and got hyper like, 'I know you. You look like someone. You look like a cricketer. You are Ashwin. You are Rahul Dravid'."

India and West Indies will lock horns in the Test series opener at Windsor Park in Roseau from Wednesday, July 12.

"They are actually teaching us life in reverse gear" - Ravichandran Ashwin on touring West Indies

Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that he has been touring West Indies for 14 years now. He suggested that nothing had changed in the Caribbean Islands in all those years.

Sharing his experience in West Indies, the 36-year-old said:

"How we got here currently in Dominica, the Caribbean Islands, is a completely different kettle of fish. I have been coming here for the last 14 years. In the last 14 years, absolutely nothing has changed here. If anything, they are actually teaching us life in reverse gear."

It is worth mentioning that the senior spinner has played four Tests in West Indies and has taken 17 wickets in them at an impressive average of 23.17. In addition to that, he has hit two Test centuries in West Indies as well.

Poll : 0 votes