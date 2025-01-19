"Had a small dream of bringing the World Cup here once" - Rohit Sharma at 50th anniversary celebration of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that he had a dream of bringing a World Cup trophy to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after witnessing the celebrations following the Men in Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He expressed satisfaction that he could fulfill his wish after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India beat South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to break their 11-year-old ICC drought. Following the Men in Blue's memorable triumph, a grand event was organized at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as a full house gathered to celebrate the win with the team.

Speaking at a function hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to celebrate 50 years of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19, Rohit opened up on why he was keen to bring the 2024 T20 World Cup to the iconic Stadium. The 37-year-old said:

"In 2007, when we came back after winning the [T20] World Cup in South Africa, I had a small dream of bringing the World Cup here once. When we won the World Cup, I remember we were in Barbados. We were stuck there for three days due to storm and tornado. We were planning what to do when we go back to India.

"The plan to go to Delhi was decided, but what after that? Nobody knew anything. I wanted the World Cup to come to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We won three World Cups recently. When we won in 2007 and 2011, the celebration was held at Wankhede. It was important to bring 2024 as well over here," Rohit, who retired from T20Is after the World Cup win, added.

The opening batter led from the front in the ICC event. In eight innings, he slammed 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70.

"We will try to do well and bring the Champions Trophy 2025 to the Wankhede Stadium" - Rohit Sharma

Despite his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, Rohit has been retained as captain for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The veteran cricketer has expressed his desire to bring the 2025 Champions Trophy as well to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian captain said (as quoted by Sportstar):

“We will try our best... I’m sure that the wishes of 140 crore Indians will be behind us when we land in Dubai for the Champions Trophy. We will try to do well and bring the Champions Trophy 2025 to the Wankhede Stadium.”

India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 was announced on Saturday, January 18. Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain, while lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been picked subject to fitness. The selectors dropped pacer Mohammed Siraj from the squad for the ICC event.

