"Had a word with him last night because he was doing it yesterday" - Mitchell Starc on Theunis de Bruyn backing up too far at non-striker's end

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opened up on the warning to South African batter Theunis de Bruyn for backing up too far during Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The 32-year-old revealed that the right-handed batter was even doing it yesterday and chose to have a word with him.

Day 4 of the Test saw Starc issue multiple warnings to De Bruyn, who strolled out of the crease before the former bowled the ball. The New South Wales player told the visiting batter, "Stay in the crease, it's not that hard" as heard over the microphone. While speaking to Fox Cricket during the drinks break, he stated that there is no need for it in red-ball cricket.

After Australia's innings and 182-run win, Starc conceded that De Bruyn kept stepping out of the crease despite multiple warnings. While the left-arm pacer assured him of not taking off the stumps, he wanted De Bruyn to stay behind the line.

Starc was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"That's just absolutely taking the mickey. That's not just taking off before a bowl, that's a metre down the wicket. I gave him a couple of warnings, but if he wants to keep doing it, I'll take them.

"I had a word with him last night actually because he was doing it yesterday. I said it again to him and he said, 'I'm not doing it on purpose.' There's no need for it, I keep saying I'm not going to take the stumps but you at least keep your bat behind the line."

Immediately after the warning, Starc trapped opener Sarel Erwee with a toe-crushing yorker, while Scott Boland removed De Bruyn three overs later as the right-hander edged to slip.

"I've got to be pretty careful and make sure it heals properly" - Mitchell Starc on his finger injury

Mitchell Starc could be doubtful for the India tour. (Credits: Getty)

Starc, who bowled with a finger injury in South Africa's second innings, said he hopes to return to fitness in time for the four-Test series in India, which starts on February 9. He commented that since it's his bowling hand, it needs to be healed quickly.

Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"India's the next big tour and we'll see where the timeframe is with that. It's my bowling hand so I've got to be pretty careful and make sure it heals properly. It will obviously depend on how it heals and how quickly it can do what it needs to do. I wasn't sure what to expect.

"I need the middle finger for control more than anything. I've had a lot of painkillers. I could have jabbed it but I feel like I need the feeling of the ball on finger, otherwise I feel like I would have been spraying it everywhere."

He will miss the final Test against the Proteas in Sydney, starting on January 4.

